United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

