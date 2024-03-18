Uniswap Market Cap Hits $7.37 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $12.30 or 0.00018209 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.37 billion and approximately $214.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00125801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.18208848 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 969 active market(s) with $228,205,469.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

