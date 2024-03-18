Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) vs. Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Financial Analysis

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $8.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Unicharm pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and Orient Overseas (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 9.08% 11.13% 7.69% Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.72 billion N/A $613.73 million $0.20 32.70 Orient Overseas (International) $19.82 billion 0.53 $9.97 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Unicharm and Orient Overseas (International)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orient Overseas (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Unicharm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unicharm and Orient Overseas (International), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orient Overseas (International) beats Unicharm on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicharm

(Get Free Report)

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Orient Overseas (International)

(Get Free Report)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.