Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UAA opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 64.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 1,768,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,169,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,741,000. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

