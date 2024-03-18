UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,004 shares in the company, valued at $142,335,591.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,667 shares of company stock worth $1,187,393. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UMB Financial by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

