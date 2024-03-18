Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.81.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,232. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.