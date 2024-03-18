Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.81.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.33. 1,063,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,233. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.14. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.