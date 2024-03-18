UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Bank of America

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

PATH stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $23.06. 9,743,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

