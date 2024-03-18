UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $29.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 9,743,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

