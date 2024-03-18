UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $28.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Barclays raised their target price on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,743,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 344,499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

