UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

PATH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,532,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

