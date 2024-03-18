UBS Group Trims Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Target Price to $10.50

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $11.50 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. 329,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,024. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $379.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,991.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

