Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $274.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

