Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 5.9%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 50,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 121,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYRA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 6.3 %

Insider Activity

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,895.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.