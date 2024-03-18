TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $169.24. The stock had a trading volume of 105,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,264. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

