TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.53. The stock had a trading volume of 425,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,057. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $175.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.