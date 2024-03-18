TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,660 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.48. 3,647,216 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.39.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

