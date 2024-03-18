TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 57,628 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $2,101,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 999.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 129,539 shares during the last quarter.

GSY stock remained flat at $49.77 during trading on Monday. 92,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,745. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

