TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after buying an additional 252,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 708,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 74,925 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $55.52.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

