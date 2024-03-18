Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $12.34 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

