Truist Financial Increases Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target to $33.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of KRT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 84,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.07.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
