Truist Financial Boosts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $28.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

