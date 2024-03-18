Truist Financial Boosts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 979,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,699,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $16,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 989.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,126,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,649 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

