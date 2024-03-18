Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 184,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 485,714 shares.The stock last traded at $14.80 and had previously closed at $14.80.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $687.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

