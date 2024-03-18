Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

