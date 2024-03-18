Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.80. 12,197,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

