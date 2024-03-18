Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 184 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.05. 4,094,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,563. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $289.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

