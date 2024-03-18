Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,680 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $42.47. 8,165,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,432,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

