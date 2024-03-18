Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,801,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,573. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

