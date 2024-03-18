Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.41. 7,230,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average of $153.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.