Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,847. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

