Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $270.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,057. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

