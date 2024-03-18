Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,649. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.66 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

