Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $21.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $513.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,955,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

