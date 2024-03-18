Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JSML. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $198.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.