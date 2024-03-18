Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 110 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,470. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.76. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

