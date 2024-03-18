Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 2,360 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,140,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.73. 3,195,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,545. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

