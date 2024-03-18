Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 147 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $255.18. The company had a trading volume of 906,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $5,891,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

