Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.51

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

