Treatt (LON:TET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $374.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 374 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 378 ($4.84), with a volume of 86324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.50 ($4.91).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.97) price objective on shares of Treatt in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.71) to GBX 610 ($7.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TET
Treatt Trading Down 1.4 %
Treatt Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 5.46 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Treatt’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.
Insider Activity at Treatt
In related news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.51), for a total value of £46,968.90 ($60,177.96). 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Treatt Company Profile
Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Treatt
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.