Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $134,584.77 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 276,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,084. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

