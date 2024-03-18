Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 5.4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 174,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 202,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.