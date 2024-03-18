Transocean (NYSE:RIG) vs. PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Head to Head Review

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) and PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Transocean and PHX Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 0 5 5 0 2.50 PHX Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean presently has a consensus price target of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 37.07%. PHX Energy Services has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 58.21%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than PHX Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $2.83 billion 1.66 -$954.00 million ($1.27) -4.57 PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $1.32 4.98

This table compares Transocean and PHX Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PHX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of PHX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Transocean pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. PHX Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Transocean pays out -47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHX Energy Services pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and PHX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -33.69% -7.13% -3.66% PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations. The company also provides 360 CV MWD System, a clear vision tool, which surveys inclination and gamma in real-time closer to the bit; 360 RWD System, a resistivity while drilling sub; and North Seeking Gyro that offers real-time QA/QC checks downhole. In addition, it offers directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, and Gyro surveying services. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Technology Income Fund and changed its name to PHX Energy Services Corp. PHX Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

