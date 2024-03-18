Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on Transcontinental and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.83.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCL.A

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental Company Profile

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$14.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.53. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$10.11 and a 52 week high of C$15.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.