Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCL.A. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.

Transcontinental Price Performance

About Transcontinental

TCL.A stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 53,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$10.11 and a 52 week high of C$15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.53.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

