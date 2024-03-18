Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a report on Friday.
Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
