TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.26

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 65884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

TransAlta Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 48.42%. TransAlta’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

