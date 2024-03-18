Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 16,706 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 372% compared to the average daily volume of 3,543 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.6 %

AMLX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,372. The firm has a market cap of $198.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.