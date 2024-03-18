Traders Buy Large Volume of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITX)

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,686 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,471 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Graypoint LLC owned 1.39% of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,564,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,073. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Further Reading

