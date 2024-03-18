Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,663 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,714 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,546,000 after buying an additional 243,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,821,000 after buying an additional 1,137,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after buying an additional 2,670,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fluor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,581,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,298,000 after buying an additional 704,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.09. 964,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,067. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

